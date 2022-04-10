Left Menu

Ronaldo sorry for ''outburst'' after United loss to Everton

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 10-04-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 09:48 IST
Juventus striker' Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for what he described as an "outburst" after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League.

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship." Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing." "Nevertheless," he said, "we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game." United is looking into the incident.

