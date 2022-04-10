Soccer-Dortmund's Reyna ruled out for the season due to injury

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a muscle and tendon injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. The American international played only two minutes against Stuttgart in the league on Friday before being substituted as Dortmund went on to win 2-0 thanks to a double from his replacement Julian Brandt.

Dortmund centre back Mats Hummels will also miss "several weeks" after sustaining a muscle injury in the same match. Reyna, 19, has endured an injury-hit campaign for the Ruhr valley club, having featured in only 13 games across all competitions.

Second-placed Dortmund host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday before a trip to leaders Bayern Munich, who they trail by nine points.

