Left Menu

Serie A: Inter Milan defeat Hellas Verona; Vlahovic earns comeback win for Juventus

Inter Milan and Juventus won their respective matches on Saturday to keep the top-four battle brewing in the Serie A.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:32 IST
Serie A: Inter Milan defeat Hellas Verona; Vlahovic earns comeback win for Juventus
Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona (Photo: Twitter/Inter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan and Juventus won their respective matches on Saturday to keep the top-four battle brewing in the Serie A. Inter were back in front of a full crowd at San Siro for the first time in over two years and the Nerazzurri certainly didn't disappoint. Simone Inzaghi's men put in a blistering first-half performance, putting two past their opponents Hellas Verona with goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko.

Although there were no more goals in the second half, it was a game full of chances. Crucially, Inter came away with that all-important win to put them within one point of the league leaders. Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic struck with 15 minutes remaining to reward Juventus with all three points against Cagliari in a match that saw the home side take an early lead.

Matthijs De Ligt on the stroke of halftime deservedly made it 1-1 with a well-placed header. In the second half, the Bianconeri maintained their forward momentum, and Vlahovic completed the scoring with an opportunistic goal that stretched Juve's unbeaten away run in Serie A to nine matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022