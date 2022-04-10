Left Menu

IPL 2022: We did pretty well to get 215, says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals amassed a mammoth 215 for 5 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner put up a 93-run partnership to give Delhi Capitals a flying start and lay the foundation for a total in excess of 200.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:36 IST
IPL 2022: We did pretty well to get 215, says Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner during their opening partnership against KKR (Image: DC Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharastra

Delhi Capitals amassed a mammoth 215 for 5 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner put up a 93-run partnership to give Delhi Capitals a flying start and lay the foundation for a total in excess of 200. "I love watching Warner bat. Our execution was well. We did pretty well to get 215," said Prithvi Shaw during the mid-innings break.

Prithvi Shaw was hit on the helmet by pacer Umesh Yadav in the third over of the match but that did not disturb his concentration as the Delhi opener scored 51 off 29 balls and along with hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 175.86. Shaw-Warner had helped Delhi reach the 50-run mark in just 24 balls. By the end of the first six overs in powerplays, Delhi had scored 68 runs without the loss of any wicket. "I am fine. Keeping it simple from my side. Just trying to strike. The powerplay was really important for us. It is a good total as well," said Prithvi Shaw.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skins to chase a mammoth 206-run target against Delhi's potent bowling attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022