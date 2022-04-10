Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:54 PM ET on Sunday, April 10

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:54 PM ET on Sunday: ----

NFL Reports: Colts signing former Eagles S Rodney McLeod

Safety Rodney McLeod said farewell to Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday, apparently confirming multiple reports that he is signing with the Indianapolis Colts. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-MCLEOD, Field Level Media

-- Bengals CB Tre Flowers signs 1-year contract

Cornerback Tre Flowers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-FLOWERS, Field Level Media

-- Michael Sam returns to pro football, will coach with Barcelona Dragons

Former defensive end Michael Sam is a new assistant coach on defense for the Barcelona Dragons of the European League of Football. FOOTBALL-NFL-MICHAEL-SAM, Field Level Media

---- MLB

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. --

Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock signs 4-year extension Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock signed a four-year contract extension Sunday that runs through the 2026 season.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-WHITLOCK, Field Level Media --

Nationals place RHP Mason Thompson (biceps) on IL The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Mason Thompson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right biceps strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-THOMPSON, Field Level Media ----

NBA Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

---- NBA postseason

Look-ahead to play-in matchups, postseason seeds --

Nets sign F Kessler Edwards to standard contract The Brooklyn Nets signed two-way forward Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-EDWARDS, Field Level Media --

Report: Nuggets likely without Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray for playoffs The Denver Nuggets likely will be without forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Jamal Murray for the playoffs, dashing hopes one or both could return from long-term injuries, The Athletic reported.

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-PORTER-MURRAY, Field Level Media --

Hornets F Gordon Hayward (foot) out at least 2 weeks The Charlotte Hornets won't have forward Gordon Hayward available for the upcoming NBA play-in tournament.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-HAYWARD, Field Level Media --

Bucks C Serge Ibaka (non-COVID illness) out vs. Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka has been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the host Cleveland Cavaliers due to a non-COVID-related illness.

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-IBAKA, Field Level Media ----

NHL Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m. Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

-- Top overall pick Owen Power skates with Sabres

Defenseman Owen Power skated with the Buffalo Sabres for the first time on Sunday, two days after he signed a three-year, entry-level contract. HOCKEY-NHL-BUF-POWER, Field Level Media

-- Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (wrist) out for season

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin underwent wrist surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, interim coach Martin St. Louis announced. HOCKEY-NHL-MTL- DROUIN, Field Level Media

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Peter's tourney star Doug Edert transfers to Bryant Doug Edert, one of the stars of Saint Peter's improbable run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, is transferring to Bryant. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-SPC-BRY-EDERT-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

---- MLS

Atlanta United at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m. Minnesota United at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

---- SPORTS

Roki Sasaki fans 19 in Japan's first perfect game since '94 Chiba Lotte Marines phenom Roki Sasaki struck out 19 batters Sunday while firing the first perfect game in Nippon Professional Baseball since 1994.

SPORTS-USA-PERFECT-GAME, Field Level Media ----

GOLF PGA -- Masters

---- MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar -- Grand Prix of Long Beach, 3 p.m. ----

TENNIS ATP -- Marrakech, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Houston

WTA -- Bogota, Colombia; Charleston, S.C. ----

ESPORTS CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 15

LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

