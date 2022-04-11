Left Menu

Soccer-Corinthians beat Botafogo 3-1 in Serie A opener

Botafogo pulled one back with a penalty by Diego Goncalves after 66 minutes but they suffered defeat in front of 37,000 fans on their return to Serie A after a year in the second tier.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-04-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 02:48 IST
Soccer-Corinthians beat Botafogo 3-1 in Serie A opener
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Botafogo's return to Brazilian soccer's top division ended in disappointment when Corinthians beat the Rio de Janeiro side 3-1 in their opening Serie A league game on Sunday. The visitors overran Botafogo in the first half with Paulinho, Gustavo Mantuan and Lucas Piton all on target to give them a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime.

Former Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian had an outstanding first 45 minutes and laid on two of the goals before being withdrawn at the break. Botafogo pulled one back with a penalty by Diego Goncalves after 66 minutes but they suffered defeat in front of 37,000 fans on their return to Serie A after a year in the second tier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022