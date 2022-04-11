Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. REAL CLASICO DEBACLE ALREADY IN THE PAST

Three weeks ago Real Madrid suffered one of their most humiliating losses of the last few years. A shocking 4-0 thrashing at home by bitter rivals Barcelona that shook the club and left some fearing the LaLiga leaders could fall apart in the final stretch of the season. But three weeks on, that Clasico debacle feels like a distant memory.

Since then, Real have three convincing wins in all competitions under their belts, including their best and most complete game so far this season - a 3-1 stroll over Champions League holders Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge that left an image of a team on a mission, committed to proving critics wrong. The truth is, the Barca defeat is the only game Carlo Ancelotti's team hasn't won in the last nine matches in all competitions. With an easy 2-0 victory against Getafe on Saturday, Real extended their lead atop the standings to 12 points over Sevilla and Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

With just seven games to, Real look to be homing in on the title. GARETH BALE VS BERNABEU

With Real closing in on the LaLiga trophy, the focus at the Bernabeu shifts towards the Champions League, where the visit of Chelsea brings the chance to secure a place in the semifinals after the comfortable first-leg win in London. But will Gareth Bale, a substitute at Stamford Bridge, contribute and be a factor for Real Madrid in this final stretch of the season?

On Saturday the 32-year-old Welshman was greeted by loud boos from fans who question his commitment to the club, coming on as a substitute for the final 17 minutes against Getafe - his first competitive appearance at home in more than two years. Bale has only four previous league appearances for Real this season, all away. He missed the Clasico with a back injury, just days before a stellar, two-goal performance captaining Wales to victory over Austria in a World Cup playoff.

Is he now part of Ancelotti's plans for the rest of the season? Would fans learn to accept such a return after so many run-ins with the club's management? ATLETICO KISS GOODBYE TO TITLE HOPES

LaLiga holders Atletico Madrid hopes of repeating last year's title win suffered a major blow after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Mallorca on Saturday, stopping their six-game winning streak in its tracks. Now fourth in the standings on 57 points, with seven games left including tough ones against Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, Atletico will have to keep an eye on fifth-place Real Betis - only one point behind them in the race for the final Champions League spot.

The tendency of Diego Simeone's squad to struggle against lowly teams has shown up once again. Atletico have only won four out of a possible 18 points in their six games this season against Mallorca, Levante and Alaves, the three sides the started the weekend as the bottom three.

