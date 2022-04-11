RoundGlass Punjab's Maheson Singh feels 'happy' after his first goal in I-League

RoundGlass Punjab recorded a famous win over Mohammedan SC on Sunday, April 10 to throw their hat into the ring as genuine title contenders going into the second phase of the I-League 2021-22 season. At the heart of their challenge is a 17-year-old by the name of Maheson Singh Tongbram who has played in each and every game for them so far and even netted his first senior goal a few days ago.

"I felt very happy when I scored my first I-League goal in our match against Indian Arrows. I was glad that I could score for my team and contribute to our victory. This was a moment that I had been waiting for forever since I began my football journey. However, now my focus is completely on the next game and doing my best to help the team as the season progresses," said Maheson Singh in a statement. "It has been a wonderful experience with RoundGlass Punjab FC so far. I have learned a lot and grown as a player and person, which is important for a young player like me. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by such wonderful teammates and staff, who are always there to guide me in the right direction. I am grateful for the support, and I hope I can make the team and our fans proud," he added.

Maheson was earlier a part of teams that won the SAFF Cup and U-16 AFC qualifications and called that opportunity 'special'. "It was a special experience - representing my country and winning trophies as well. We got the opportunity to face several top-level teams from different parts of the world, and gain valuable exposure, which has played an important role in my development," said Maheson.

"The experience also taught me the value of discipline from a very young age and the importance of training and eating right. I am thankful to coach Bibiano Fernandes and the entire team of staff and players, who helped me a lot," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)