Keshav Maharaj's seven-for dismantles Bangladesh as South Africa sweep Test series 2-0

Keshav Maharaj again came big with his bowling heroics to complete his second seven-for of the series as South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 332-run in the second and final Test. Bangladesh's resistance lasted just around an hour on day four as Maharaj spun a web around the batters. The visitors were bowled out for 80 in their second innings as South Africa swept the series 2-0.

The win solidified South Africa's position in the ICC Men's World Test Championship standings, where they are currently second with a points percentage of 71.42. Bangladesh are second from bottom with 16.66. Starting the day at 27/3, Bangladesh lost their veteran batters, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, in consecutive Maharaj overs. Yasir Ali didn't look to hang around and went for a big shot, but holed out in the deep for a duck.

The 25-run stand between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Bangladesh's highest of the innings. But as Das looked to find the fence, he strayed out of the crease to Maharaj and was stumped - it was Maharaj's second five-for of the series. The left-arm spinner picked two more wickets in his next over to complete his second seven-wicket haul in as many games. In doing so, he became the first player in Test history to complete two seven-fors in the fourth innings of consecutive Tests.

Simon Harmer finished off the game, trapping Taijul Islam for a duck as South Africa walloped Bangladesh by 332 runs. Maharaj was the unanimous choice for the Player of the Match award and with 16 wickets and 108 runs in the series, he also took home the Player of the Series crown. Brief Scores: South Africa 453 (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70; Taijul 6-135) and 176 for 6 dec (Erwee 41, Verreynne 39*; Taijul 3-67) beat Bangladesh 217 (Mushfiqur 51; Mulder 3-25, Harmer 3-39) and 80 (Litton 27; Maharaj 7-40, Harmer 3-34) by 332 runs. (ANI)

