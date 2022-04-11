Sports News Roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT heroics snap Penguins' skid; Golf-Major win cements Scheffler as world's best player and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Klay Thompson scores season-high 41 in Warriors' win

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and led a 3-point shooting barrage as the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-107 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night. Thompson, playing in just his 32nd game after returning from Achilles surgery, scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in his last six games and topped his previous high of 38 points. He made 7 of 14 3-pointers as the Warriors (53-29) made 19 of 33 from beyond the arc.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT heroics snap Penguins' skid

Sidney Crosby scored at 2:21 of overtime Sunday to notch his 1,400th career point as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the visiting Nashville Predators. Crosby, playing in his 1,100th game, tipped a feed from Rickard Rakell inside the left post. It was Crosby's third point of the game, along with an earlier goal and an assist.

Golf-Major win cements Scheffler as world's best player

Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday to earn the coveted 'Green Jacket' and cement his status as the world's top ranked golfer. From winning his first PGA Tour event at the Phoenix Open just two months ago to claiming his first major title at Augusta National, Schleffer's rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Italy seizes properties belonging to Russian racer Mazepin-police sources

Italy has seized properties worth some 105 million euros ($114.45 million) owned by Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin and his oligarch father, two police sources told Reuters on Monday. The operation targeted a villa - known as Rocky Ram - located in the north of the island of Sardinia. It is part of broader efforts aimed at penalising wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

Motor racing-Title defence is already a big task, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen says two things need to happen for him to have a chance of successfully defending his Formula One title and Red Bull are not managing to do either at the moment. The Dutch 24-year-old gave his verdict after suffering a second retirement in three races on Sunday, with the Australian Grand Prix leaving him a massive 46 points behind Ferrari's dominant winner Charles Leclerc.

Soccer-UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side were charged, with the offences of their fans including throwing of objects.

MLB roundup: Hunter Greene shines in Reds debut

Hunter Greene was strong in his major league debut Sunday, and battery mate Tyler Stephenson homered in his hometown as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to earn a split of their four-game weekend series. One of the most heralded pitching prospects in baseball, Greene topped 100 mph on 20 of his 92 pitches over five innings.

Grand National, Man City-Liverpool clash cap busy weekend for sports betting

British bookmakers had one of their busiest periods this weekend with punters worldwide gambling on major sports events: the Grand National, the Masters and the Premier League clash between title chasers Manchester City and Liverpool. 888, a pure online sports-betting player, said the National, which welcomed back fans for the first time in three years on Saturday, was its biggest horseracing event ever, with "customers placing bets from all around the globe", helping the bookmaker attract a record number of new customers.

Tennis-Returning Wawrinka knocked out by Bublik in Monte Carlo opener

Stan Wawrinka marked his return to Tour level competition for the first time in 13 months by showing glimpses of his old form but the Swiss failed to get past Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters, losing 3-6 7-5 6-2 on Monday. The three-times Grand Slam champion suffered a foot injury early in 2021 and had surgery in March last year before another operation three months later, only returning to action at a Challenger Tour tournament in Marbella last month.

Motor racing-Teenage Russian karter investigated by FIA for podium salute

A 15-year-old Russian go-karter is being investigated by Motor racing's world governing body after he made an apparent Fascist-style salute on the podium at a race in Portugal last weekend. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Monday it had launched an immediate investigation into Artem Severiukhin's "unacceptable conduct".

