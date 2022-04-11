Left Menu

Sailing-Tunisian Olympic sailor Guezguez, 17, dies after boat capsizes

In a statement, IOC President Thomas Bach called Guezguez "an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation." Bach said her participation in Tokyo alongside her sister "will continue to motivate girls everywhere." "Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia," Bach added.

Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year, has died at age 17 after her boat capsized while training at sea with her twin sister Sarra, who survived the accident, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday. The IOC said that the pair's vessel capsized on Sunday as a result of strong winds while they were training with the Tunisian national team. The IOC did not specify where the accident occurred.

Guezguez competed alongside her twin in Tokyo in the 49er FX event. In a statement, IOC President Thomas Bach called Guezguez "an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation." Bach said her participation in Tokyo alongside her sister "will continue to motivate girls everywhere."

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia," Bach added.

