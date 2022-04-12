Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Australian state to be confirmed 2026 Commonwealth Games host -report

The Australian state of Victoria will be confirmed as the 2026 Commonwealth Games host imminently, Australian media reported on Monday. Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, was granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, officials said in February.

Golf-Major win cements Scheffler as world's best player

Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday to earn the coveted 'Green Jacket' and cement his status as the world's top ranked golfer. From winning his first PGA Tour event at the Phoenix Open just two months ago to claiming his first major title at Augusta National, Schleffer's rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Cubs P Keegan Thompson, manager David Ross suspended

Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting the Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen with a pitch during the eighth inning of Saturday's game at Wrigley Field. Major League Baseball also announced Monday that Cubs manager David Ross has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine due to Thompson's pitch, which cleared the benches and resulted in his ejection. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday when the Cubs play in Pittsburgh.

Motor racing-Title defence is already a big task, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen says two things need to happen for him to have a chance of successfully defending his Formula One title and Red Bull are not managing to do either at the moment. The Dutch 24-year-old gave his verdict after suffering a second retirement in three races on Sunday, with the Australian Grand Prix leaving him a massive 46 points behind Ferrari's dominant winner Charles Leclerc.

Lakers dismiss head coach Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday after three seasons. The move was expected since the Lakers' bid to reach the postseason ended last week.

Soccer-UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side were charged, with the offences of their fans including throwing of objects.

MLB roundup: Hunter Greene shines in Reds debut

Hunter Greene was strong in his major league debut Sunday, and battery mate Tyler Stephenson homered in his hometown as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to earn a split of their four-game weekend series. One of the most heralded pitching prospects in baseball, Greene topped 100 mph on 20 of his 92 pitches over five innings.

LeBron James: Lakers need 'roster that can bring more wins'

LeBron James anticipates changes this summer after the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the past nine seasons. James said Monday it's natural to begin the offseason thinking about what adjustments might be necessary to get the Lakers back to the NBA Finals.

Factbox-New U.S. state laws directed at transgender youth

Conservative lawmakers have passed a flurry of bills this year directed at transgender youth, including measures that bar classroom discussion of gender identity, block access to healthcare to help young people transition, and restrict participation in sports. The rush of Republican-sponsored legislation comes in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, with transgender rights emerging as a major front in America's culture wars.

NFL-Brady still has skills younger rivals lack, says Hall of Famer Smith

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith said 44-year-old Tom Brady still has tools in his arsenal that younger rivals don't, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eyes another season after making a u-turn on his retirement plans. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced last month he was coming out of retirement just six weeks after hanging up his cleats, telling fans he realized his heart was still on the field.

