Cricket-Williamson encouraged by Hyderabad's improvement in IPL

"In the early games, we found it was very challenging against the new ball.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:55 IST
Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said he is seeing more signs of improvement in the side after they picked up a second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) victory. The 2016 champions began their campaign with back-to-back defeats before overpowering holders Chennai Super Kings and then on Monday handing Gujarat Lions their first defeat.

Williamson led by example, hitting his first fifty this season as Hyderabad triumphed by eight wickets in Mumbai. "It was, I thought, all in all a good game of cricket," Williamson said after his composed 57 earned him Man of the Match.

"It was hard to get a rhythm ... so we just tried to build partnerships. Great to see more signs of improvement. "Naturally there are always a number of challenges playing the best in the world and you're always under pressure but the execution was very good and they adjusted nicely."

Chasing 163 for victory, Williamson and Abhishek Sharma (42) gave Hyderabad a decent start without hitting too many boundaries. Williamson, who smashed four sixes, accelerated later on and Nicholas Pooran hit 34 not out off 18 balls down the order to secure victory with five balls to spare.

Head coach Tom Moody said Hyderabad were in safe hands with Williamson. "He does not need any instruction at all. He is a world class player, he knows how to navigate the conditions," Moody said of the New Zealand skipper.

"In the early games, we found it was very challenging against the new ball. He's absorbed that pressure and navigated us into a position where we have been able to win. "His experience and class count for a lot."

