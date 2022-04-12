Left Menu

IPL 2022: RCB opt to field against CSK; Josh Hazlewood makes season debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings, here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Tuesday.

RCB win toss toss and opted to field (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings, here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Tuesday. For RCB, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood and India youngster Suyash Prabhudessai made their place in the Playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said, "We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball." On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We'll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way. As a team every game is important. We'll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep. Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

