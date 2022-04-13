Soccer-Real Madrid survive superb Chelsea comeback to reach Champions League semis
Real Madrid saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 3-2 defeat after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday that sent them through 5-4 on aggregate.
Chelsea had looked on course to complete an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and an excellent individual effort from Timo Werner. Yet the hosts came roaring back, with Rodrygo finishing from a superb pass by Luka Modric to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time when Karim Benzema headed home to decide a remarkable encounter.
Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four.
