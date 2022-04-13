Left Menu

16-year-old Indian GM R Pragganandhaa wins Reykjavik Open

Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa won the prestigious Reykjavik Open chess tournament here.

ANI | Reykjavik | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:01 IST
R Pragganandhaa (Photo: Twitter/International Chess Federation). Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa won the prestigious Reykjavik Open chess tournament here. Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot GM D Gukesh in the final round of the tournament held in Iceland's capital. He scored 7.5/9 and finished a half-point ahead.

The Chennai-based teenager gained 13.2 Elo points for his excellent effort. Max Warmerdam, Mads Andersen, Hjorvar Steinn Gretarsson, and Abhimanyu Mishra finished a half-point behind and tied for the second place.

"Many congratulations to Grandmaster @rpragchess on winning the prestigious #ReykjavikOpen2022 with an impressive 7.5/ 9 & gaining 13.2 Elo points Excellent effort, good going," SAI Media tweeted. The 2022 Reykjavik Open, a nine-round Swiss tournament with classical time control (90 min for 40 moves followed by 30 min to the end of the game, plus a 30-second increment starting from move one), took place in Harpa Music and Conference from April 6-12 with a double-round day on April 10. The total prize fund was EUR 15,000. (ANI)

