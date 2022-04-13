MG Motor India announces partnership with golfer Tvesa Malik

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced a partnership with professional golfer Tvesa Malik as a part of its initiative to empower women and support them in sports.

Through the association, she will represent MG Motor brand in various tournaments and championships, the company said in a statement.

The three-year association with Malik is MG's step towards fostering and motivating young talent, it added.

MG Motor India Head Marketing Udit Malhotra said, ''India is a land of enormous talent and a home to popular sports, including golf. ...This association is in line with our core values of encouraging young women in sports.'' With the growing interest of youngsters, especially women, in the sport, golf has the potential to put India on a global map, he added.

On her part, Malik said, ''It's good to see companies like MG Motor coming forward to nurture women's talent in sports. I'm happy to embark on this journey with them and hope to inspire more women to take up golf in India.'' PTI RKL RUJ RUJ

