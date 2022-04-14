Left Menu

Cricket-Australia assistant coach Vaughan steps down to take Tasmania role

Australia fielding coach Jeff Vaughan has left the post to return to the head coaching role at Tasmania on a five-year deal, Cricket Australia said. Vaughan, who previously coached Tasmania's Sheffield Shield side from 2019-21, returns to the island state after less than a year in the Australian set-up. "I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out," Vaughan said in a statement.

Australia fielding coach Jeff Vaughan has left the post to return to the head coaching role at Tasmania on a five-year deal, Cricket Australia said. The move comes a day after Andrew McDonald was confirmed as head coach of Australia. McDonald served as caretaker following Justin Langer's resignation.

McDonald now has multiple roles to fill ahead of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka starting in June, with the full-time bowling role also vacant. Vaughan, who previously coached Tasmania's Sheffield Shield side from 2019-21, returns to the island state after less than a year in the Australian set-up.

"I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out," Vaughan said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return."

