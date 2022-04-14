SSB Women FC eyes good start against Hans FC as IWL kicks off

Left Menu

After a two-year coronavirus-forced break, the fifth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) football tournament will kick off here on Friday with a game between Kolkata side SSB Women FC and Hans FC.

Ahead of the season opener SSB coach Juliet Miranda is ''confident about a good start''.

''The winning combination is still with us as the team became the Calcutta Women's League champion last month,'' she said. The recent Delhi Women's League champions Hans FC seemed quite optimistic ahead of their inaugural clash. Head coach Arun Mishra echoed the same as he said, ''The reparations have been pretty well as we had a good 15–20-day camp in Delhi before reaching Odisha. All players are looking fit and ready to showcase their talent in Hero IWL.'' PIFA Sports FC to debut against Kickstart FC =========================== Maharashtra-based side PIFA Sports FC will mark its debut in the IWL when it faces seasoned Kickstart FC from Karnataka in the day's other match. Nirvan Shah, the PIFA head coach said the preparation has been good while explaining his team's build-up.

Having just won the Maharashtra Women's League with local players last month, the team was reinforced with outstation players a few weeks ago. Speaking on this the gaffer said, ''The players have been gelling well to play as a team. We are focused on our business and are working hard on our fitness.'' PTI AH AH SSC SSC

