UEFA Champions League: Manchester City holds firm against Atletico, set semis clash against Real Madrid

Manchester City held firm against Atletico (0-0) at the Estadio Metropolitano to set up a UEFA Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:53 IST
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Champions League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Manchester City held firm against Atletico (0-0) at the Estadio Metropolitano to set up a UEFA Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. Manchester City showed their character in a tough contest in Madrid to celebrate their 100th UEFA Champions League game by securing their place in the semi-finals at the expense of Atletico de Madrid by an aggregate score of 1-0.

It was the intense start Josep Guardiola had anticipated, as Diego Simeone's spirited Atletico pressed quickly from the first whistle, spurred on by the roar of the Estadio Metropolitano. However, as the game began to settle, it was City who logged the first chances, Ilkay Gundogan pinging a close-range effort off the post on the half-hour after John Stones had headed over and a Kevin De Bruyne volley was blocked by Reinildo Mandava.

Still chasing a one-goal deficit, a rejuvenated Atletico emerged in the second half to create several early opportunities, Joao Felix narrowly failing to connect with Renan Lodi's inviting delivery and Antoine Griezmann slicing wide from the edge of the area. Two decent chances for substitute Rodrigo De Paul followed, and as Atletico upped the ante, City dug deep as the final whistle approached. Simeone's men went all in, and in an action-packed ending, Stones blocked Matheus Cunha's effort and Ederson saved from Angel Correa to ensure City reached a second successive semi-final. (ANI)

