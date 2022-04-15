Left Menu

Soccer-Sensational Eintracht beat Barca 3-2 to reach Europa League last four

Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for Barca with a powerful stoppage time effort and the Catalans scored again with a Memphis Depay penalty even deeper into stoppage time after Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka was sent off.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 15-04-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 02:42 IST
Underdogs Eintracht Frankfurt scored a major upset when they stunned hosts Barcelona 3-2 on Thursday thanks to two goals from winger Filip Kostic to march into the semi-finals of the Europa League. Serbia international Kostic converted a fourth minute penalty and added another in the 67th with a low drive after Rafael Borre thundered in their second goal in the 36th for a 4-3 aggregate victory and a sensational win at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans, pre-match favourites after a first leg 1-1 draw in Germany last week, missed a couple of chances with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but were far less threatening than their opponents who could have added to their tally. Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for Barca with a powerful stoppage time effort and the Catalans scored again with a Memphis Depay penalty even deeper into stoppage time after Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka was sent off. But they ran out of time for a third goal.

Eintracht, who last reached the semi-final stage in 2019 and are unbeaten away from home this season in the Europa League, will now face West Ham, 4-1 aggregate winners over Lyon.

