Left Menu

Ravi Dahiya 'disheartened' with move to keep wrestling out of CWG 2026

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on Friday expressed disappointment after wrestling was not included in the initial sports programme list for Commonwealth Games 2026 which will be played in Victoria in Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:45 IST
Ravi Dahiya 'disheartened' with move to keep wrestling out of CWG 2026
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on Friday expressed disappointment after wrestling was not included in the initial sports programme list for Commonwealth Games 2026 which will be played in Victoria in Australia. Apart from wrestling, sporting disciplines like archery and shooting have also been dropped from the initial sports programme list.

"We have been winning medals in wrestling. We won medals in 2014, and 2018 CWG games and we are preparing really hard for 2022 games in England. It is very disheartening that it has been removed from the Games but our Federation WFI is trying to bring it back," Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya told ANI. In Commonwealth Games, 2018, India bagged 16 medals in shooting including seven gold, four silver and five bronze while in wrestling India won 12 medals which included five gold, three silver and four bronze.

"We are preparing really well for Commonwealth Games. We have Asian Championship in Mongolia and we are flying after 3-4 days. After that, we have trials for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," Dahiya said. The disciplines that the Commonwealth Games organising committee has included in the initial list are aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, and rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting. However, the organisers have clarified that they will add a few more disciplines later this year which means India's archery, shooting and wrestling Federations can request them to include them in the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022