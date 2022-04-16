Left Menu

IPL 2022: Kohli sweats it out in practice session ahead of match against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli has left no stone unturned to prepare in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 12:25 IST
IPL 2022: Kohli sweats it out in practice session ahead of match against DC
Virat Kohli practicing during net session ahead of Delhi Capitals clash (Image: Virat Kohli Koo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli has left no stone unturned to prepare in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB, who are sixth on the points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kohli, on the eve of the match, shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game.

"If you're immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app. RCB had lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals.

In the match, brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as CSK completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over RCB. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, an IPL statement said on Friday.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," an IPL statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022