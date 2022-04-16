Left Menu

Manchester United to bring seven legends to India

Seven Manchester United Legends will be visiting India as part of the United We Play Finale from April 23.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-04-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 13:56 IST
Manchester United legends. Image Credit: ANI
Seven Manchester United Legends will be visiting India as part of the United We Play Finale from April 23. The seven former Manchester United superstars - Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown and Ronny Johnsen - will take part in the finale of the second season of United We Play, a pan-India initiative by Manchester United club to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

The second season of United We Play was launched earlier this year with a virtual interaction with Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov, where he spoke about the importance of grassroots development and initiatives like United We Play that encourage young footballers to participate in sports. The legends will be part of various activities and events planned to maximise engagement with club supporters and football fans in India.

In the lead up to the visit, Apollo Tyres will be conducting various contests on social media in which select winners will receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the legends. Five players will be shortlisted during the United We Play Finale in Chennai and subject to travel allowances, they will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a matchday experience, a training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

