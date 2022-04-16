Hockey Nationals: Tamil Nadu and Haryana to clash in final

Tamil Nadu and Haryana will vie for the top honours in the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship after they registered comprehensive semifinals wins here on Saturday.

While Haryana stamped their authority with a 5–2 victory against Maharashtra in the first semifinal, in the other last four match Tamil Nadu got the better of Karnataka 3–0.

For Haryana, Deepak (21', 50'), Deepak (12'), Ravi (27') and Pankaj (45') registered their names on the scoring sheet while captain Taleb Shah (24', 52') struck a brace for Maharashtra.

After a goalless first half, J Joshua Benedict Wesley (44'), Sundarapandi (50') and Saravana Kumar (54') came to the fore as their goals sealed a dominant win for Tamil Nadu.

The final will be played on Sunday.

Maharashtra and Karnataka will participate in the 3rd/4th place playoff match before the summit clash.

