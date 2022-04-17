Left Menu

Haryana, Tamil Nadu storm into final of HI Men's National C'ship

The semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 came to a thrilling conclusion in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as Hockey Haryana and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu booked their place in the finals of the tournament at the expense of Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Karnataka respectively.

Image Credit: ANI
The semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 came to a thrilling conclusion in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as Hockey Haryana and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu booked their place in the finals of the tournament at the expense of Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Karnataka respectively. In the first semi-final, Hockey Haryana stamped their authority with a 5-2 victory against Hockey Maharashtra, courtesy of goals from Deepak (21', 50'), Deepak (12'), Ravi (27') and Pankaj (45'). Captain Taleb Shah (24', 52') scored a brace for Hockey Maharashtra, but it wasn't enough to deny opponents Hockey Haryana a place in the final on Sunday.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu got the better of Hockey Karnataka with a 3-0 victory. After a goalless first half, J Joshua Benedict Wesley (44'), Sundarapandi (50') and Saravana Kumar (54') came to the fore as their goals sealed a triumphant performance from Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Hockey Haryana will face off against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the final of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which will take place on Sunday.

Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Karnataka will participate in the 3rd/4th place playoff match which will also be played on Sunday. (ANI)

