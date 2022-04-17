IPL 2022: RCB's Hazlewood feels Dinesh Karthik is 'getting better with age'

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood praised wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and said that he is 'getting better with age'. Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

"It has been unbelievable. The time he (Dinesh Karthik) took to set himself and then exploded in the end, was unbelievable. He is getting better with age and he has been doing it in every game so it is awesome to watch. His knock was different tonight," said Hazlewood in a post-match press conference. Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

"I think in the middle overs, we had Hasaranga and Harshal bowling a few overs, just felt like the pressure was mounting on the opposition. Dragging momentum back in the middle overs was very important and obviously, we took some wickets in a row in the 14th-15th over, so it was a huge part from Hasaranga and Harshal," said Hazlewood. For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi, this is their third loss in five matches. (ANI)

