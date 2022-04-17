Left Menu

IPL 2022: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against PBKS; Agarwal misses out

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first here against Punjab Kings here on Sunday at Dr DY Patil Stadium. A big blow to Punjab Kings as their captain Mayank Agarwal misses out after being hit on the toe.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:45 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first here against Punjab Kings here on Sunday at Dr DY Patil Stadium. A big blow to Punjab Kings as their captain Mayank Agarwal misses out after being hit on the toe. The 2016 champions Hyderbad too have three wins and two losses in five matches but they placed in the seventh spot due to a poor net run rate in comparison to teams like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. who have won three matches each. They are playing an unchanged playing eleven. The Kane Williamson led side beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous match.

Shikhar Dhawan walked out to toss for Punjab Kings as captain as Mayank Agarwal injured his toe during his practice session. Punjab Kings are in the fifth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches. In their previous match, they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. The 2014 finalists have made only one change as Prabhsimran Singh has replaced the injured Mayank Agarwal. "We will bowl first. It's something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. The same team for us" said Williamson after winning the toss.

"Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there's just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure," said Dhawan after during toss. SunRisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

