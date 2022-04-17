Left Menu

Liverpool advanced to the final of the FA Cup after beating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:33 IST
Liverpool beat Manchester City to enter FA Cup final
Liverpool vs Manchester City (Photo: Twitter/Liverpool). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool advanced to the final of the FA Cup after beating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday. Ibrahima Konate netted the semi-final's first goal after nine minutes and Sadio Mane then struck twice to give Jurgen Klopp's men a 3-0 advantage at half-time.

Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva reduced the deficit in the second period, but the Reds held on to secure their spot in the tournament's showpiece for the first time since 2012. The seven-time winners will now face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace at Wembley on May 14.

Mane's first-half double put the exclamation point on a strong opening to the match for the Reds. The Senegal international increased his tally to 18 goals for the season overall and made it 10 efforts against City in his career. He has only scored more times versus Crystal Palace (13).

Liverpool reached a 15th FA Cup final thanks to the victory - and a first appearance in the tournament's showpiece for exactly 10 years. The Reds last won English football's oldest competition in 2006, lifting the trophy thanks to a penalty shootout victory over West Ham United in Cardiff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

