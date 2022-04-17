Left Menu

SRH beat Punjab for fourth straight win

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Punjab were 151 all out after being put in to bat.Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.Bhuvneshwar Kumar 322 and Umran Malik 428 were the standout bowlers for SRH.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:23 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden. In response, SRH chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).

SRH 152/3 in 18.5 overs (Pooran 35 not out, Markram 41 not out).

