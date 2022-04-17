Left Menu

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans opt to field against CSK; Wriddhiman Saha makes season debut

Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:29 IST
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans opt to field against CSK; Wriddhiman Saha makes season debut
Rashid Khan (Photo/IPL T20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. Table-toppers Gujarat Titans have made two changes with Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph making their place in playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan said, "We would like to bowl first. Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it's kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 per cent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It's just to balance it out as Hardik is absent." Speaking at the toss, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, "We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff. Same team for us."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022