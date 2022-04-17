Left Menu

CSK post 169/5 against GT

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:28 IST
CSK post 169/5 against GT
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted 169 for five against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Gaikwad slammed five sixes and as many fours in his 48-ball innings, while Ambati Rayudu hit 46 off 31 with the help of four hits to the fence and two maximums.

For GT, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

