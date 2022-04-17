Aditi finishes T-41 in Hawaii, Korea's Kim wins title

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a two-over 74 in the final round to finish a modest T-41 at the 2022 LOTTE Championship here.

Aditi, who was Tied-second after the first round, suffered her second birdie-less round of the week. With rounds of 67-73-76-74, she finished with a total of two-over 290.

Aditi, who had one bogey and 17 pars in the second round, had two bogeys and 16 pars on the final day. Her third round of 4-over 76, where he gave away five shots in last five holes, proved costly.

Korea's Hyo Joo Kim captured her fifth career LPGA Tour title by shooting a final-round 71 to reach 11-under. She finished two strokes clear of Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Kim, who started the day with a three-stroke advantage, bogeyed the par-3 17th to drop her lead to just one. But Kim executed a superb pitch from off the green at No. 18 at Hoakalei Country Club, leaving herself a 2-foot birdie putt to take the victory.

Kim was always a step ahead of Shibuno, who carded two birdies in the final round for a bogey-free 70. That clean scorecard was not enough to earn Shibuno her first win since the 2019 AIG Women’s Open.

Kim’s countrywoman Hye-Jin Choi shot a final-round 69 to take solo third at seven-under, her best LPGA Tour finish since a tie for second since early 2020. South African Ashleigh Buhai finished fourth at six-under, while Korea's Somi Lee rounded out the top five at five-under.

Californian Brianna Do, who earned a spot in the tournament via the local qualifier, played in the final group with Kim and Shibuno but could not recapture the magic that had been with her all week. With a 5-over 77 on Saturday, Do fell into a tie for 12th.

