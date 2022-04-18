Left Menu

Soccer-D'Alessandro scores on farewell as Inter beat Fortaleza 2-1

The Argentine midfielder struck with a left foot shot on the stroke of half time to level the scores after Yago Pikachu had put Fortaleza ahead from the penalty spot. Pikachu missed another penalty kick nine minutes into the second half and Inter seized all three points with a goal in the final minute from Alemao.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 18-04-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 04:53 IST
Soccer-D'Alessandro scores on farewell as Inter beat Fortaleza 2-1
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Andres D’Alessandro scored a goal on his farewell appearance as his team Internacional came from behind to secure a late 2-1 win over Fortaleza on Sunday. The Argentine midfielder struck with a left foot shot on the stroke of half time to level the scores after Yago Pikachu had put Fortaleza ahead from the penalty spot.

Pikachu missed another penalty kick nine minutes into the second half and Inter seized all three points with a goal in the final minute from Alemao. A tearful D’Alessandro got a standing ovation from fans and congratulations from players on both sides when he was substituted for the final time after 70 minutes.

“It’s a moment of happiness and sadness,” he told Globo TV. “What happened today I will remember for the rest of my life.” “I can’t explain what football gives me. Football gives us more than we give football. I am going to miss it so much.”

The 41-year-old midfielder played more than 500 times for Inter in three different spells with the Porto Alegre club. The win leaves Inter on three points after two games of the Serie A season, while Fortaleza are pointless after two consecutive defeats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022