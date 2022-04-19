Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres' Yu Darvish bounces back to beat Braves

Yu Darvish held Atlanta to a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna over 6 2/3 innings Sunday night and San Diego took advantage of some early wildness by rookie Braves right-hander Bryce Elder to give the Padres a 2-1 victory over visiting Atlanta and a split of their four-game series. Both Padres runs came in the second. Infielders Ha-Seong Kim and C.J. Abrams, the Padres' No. 8 and 9 hitters, started the rally with back-to-back singles with one out. Elder then walked Trent Grisham on four pitches to load the bases and hit Austin Nola with a pitch to force home the Padres' first run. Abrams scored on an infield grounder.

NBA roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater

Jayson Tatum converted a last-second Marcus Smart assist into a buzzer-beating layup Sunday afternoon, giving the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With the Nets up 114-113 and looking for a clinching basket, Kevin Durant misfired on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. Al Horford secured the rebound, and after Jaylen Brown found Smart wide open on the left side, the veteran guard passed up the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

Soccer-Derby relegated to third tier

Derby County, twice English champions, were relegated from the second-tier Championship on Monday after losing 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers as fellow strugglers Reading drew 4-4 with Swansea City. Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, were handed two separate deductions worth 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season and have been under a transfer embargo.

Athletics-Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to imagine going from that small number to 12- 14,000 women here today, and so it just makes me feel so good to know how opportunity has expanded for women, and how women are seizing the moment and taking advantage of it," Rogosheske said ahead of the race she ran with her two daughters.

NFL-Kaepernick willing to accept backup QB role if given chance

Colin Kaepernick remains committed to making a National Football League (NFL) comeback and would accept a role as a backup quarterback to make it happen, according to the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast. Kaepernick sparked a polarizing national debate in 2016 when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem before games and has not played in the NFL since that year.

ATP roundup: Action underway in Barcelona, Belgrade

Brandon Nakashima fought off two set points in a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez Varona on Monday at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain. Nakashima, playing on clay for the first time this season, took advantage of 12 double faults by his opponent and advanced to face No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the second round.

Tennis-Nadal back in training ahead of French Open

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal resumed training on Monday after four weeks out due a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open where the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title. Nadal, 35, last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 22, falling to a straight-sets defeat. The injury forced him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Next ‘Match’: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series known as "The Match" will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL's biggest young stars. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Soccer-Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

Athletics-Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women's Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title. With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch.

