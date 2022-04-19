IPL 2022: RR's Obed McCoy feels 'good' after his match-winning spell against KKR

Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy, who defended 11 runs in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, said that he felt 'good' after playing his first game of IPL 2022. McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.

"I am feeling good, this is my first game since last year, I had come under pressure, feeling good, it was just about getting over the nerves and going hard. I normally back my skills, but I haven't played a lot of cricket, so I backed my skills and went about trying to execute the plans, as in a normal scenario," said Obed McCoy in a post-match presentation. "I knew the batter would be looking for power, so I wanted to slow it down and wanted them to target the longer part of the ground. He (Shimron Hetmyer) was just telling me to bowl the way I normally bowl and give my best," he added.

Jos Buttler's 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Chahal's five-wicket haul, which also included a hat-trick, powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium. This is Rajasthan Royals' fourth win of the season in six matches taking them to the second spot in the points table. They will now take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Friday in Pune. (ANI)

