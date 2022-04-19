ARA aim to be organised against dominant Sethu FC

On a high after their 6-1 drubbing of Mata Rukmani, former champions Sethu FC will look to maintain their winning run when they play ARA FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) here on Wednesday.

The Madurai-based side started well and is expected to continue in the same vein. Head coach Crispin Chettri said, ''ARA FC is a good side, but we want to go into the game with a positive mindset and we want the momentum from the first game to continue.'' After the loss in the first match, ARA FC will aim to be more organized at building their game from the back. Head coach Vivek Nagul said, ''We would like to learn from our mistakes of the first match and will try to be more compact in defense.'' Quizzed about the opponents Nagul said, ''The opponents are a good team and we respect them but are not scared at all. We will go with a spirited attitude.'' Kickstart FC, Sirvodem eye improvement -------------------------------------------- After a comfortable victory in their first match, Kickstart FC will start as favorites against Sirvodem Sports Club, who suffered a reverse against Arrows in their opening game. Speaking on the upcoming fixtures Sirvodem head coach Chitra Gangadhar said, ''We will focus on enhancing our performance in the next match. As most of our girls are young and first-timers to high-intensity tournaments at this level. '' ''This tournament is an opportunity for our players to test their abilities.'' Chitra also highlighted the importance of improving the mental health of her players. ''We are focusing on improving the mental strength of our players. That will help them handle these kinds of challenges. We are also trying to improve our teamwork and are looking forward to playing as per the tactical plan,'' she said.

Kickstart clinched a comfortable 3-1 win against PIFA in the first match. Despite the positive start, Kickstart head coach Amrutha Aravind is not willing to consider themselves a favorite. Rather she intends to work more on her team's weaknesses. Mata Rukmani, Odisha Police set sights on maiden win ------------------------------------------------------- Desperate to prove themselves in the tournament, Mata Rukmani will face off with Odisha Police.

When asked about the approach in their second game of the season, Mata Rukmani coach Sandeep Singh said, ''The approach would be to treat it just like any other game and enjoy ourselves. We just want to be able to play our natural game and focus on the match instead of the occasion.''

