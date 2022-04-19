AFC Champions League: Mumbai City hold Al Jazira to goalless draw

Mumbai City FC drew 0-0 against Al Jazira Club of the UAE in their fourth game of the AFC Champions League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday. The match was a hard-fought affair with neither side willing to give up chances to their opponent. Both sides went away with a point each.

The point kept Mumbai City FC in the hunt for a spot in the next round but also helped them script history as they have now recorded the highest points tally by an Indian club in the AFC Champions League beating FC Goa's tally of three points last season. Al Jazira started the game well but the Islanders did well to resist the early pressure. Both teams had their chances but the first half ended without any goals.

The second half began just like the first with both sides struggling to create chances. Bruno had another opportunity to give his side the lead, but again his shot went off target. In the closing stages of the game, Diego Mauricio was through on goal but couldn't break the deadlock as his shot was saved by Ali Khasif. That was the last of the action in the game and the match ended in a goalless draw.

The draw lifted Mumbai City FC to third place in Group B and with four points they are level with second-placed Al Jazira Club on points. The Islanders next face Al Shabab in their fifth match of the group stage in the early hours of Saturday. (ANI)

