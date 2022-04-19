RCB score 181/6 against LSG
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:29 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis made a brilliant 96 off 64 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, getting out in the innings' final over. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25).
