RCB score 181/6 against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis made a brilliant 96 off 64 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, getting out in the innings' final over. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)