MI eyeing 'collective effort' to get off the mark: Unadkat

Winless so far, Mumbai Indians will need to win all remaining eight matches to stay in the play-off race but seamer Jaydev Unadkat said they are not looking too far ahead and focusing on putting a ''collective'' effort to first get off the mark.

A horribly out-of-form Mumbai Indians are on the verge of elimination with six straight losses and Rohit Sharma and Co will have to get the better off Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to stay afloat.

''There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for,'' Unadkat said at the pre-match virtual press conference on Wednesday.

''At the moment there is no point in looking at the bigger picture. The state we are in, we are just looking to put some things right, the missing pieces right first and just get off the mark.'' Unadkat said things will fall into place once MI manage to open their account.

''For now, rather than looking at the bigger picture, it is about winning that one game, how we are going to do a couple of things differently maybe from what we did in a last few games, where we were close but not over the line.

''So maybe just rectify those things first, just think about getting those two points for us and then take things forward from there.'' Mumbai Indians bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and comprising Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin among others has been one of the weakest link as they have been taken to cleaners by the opposition.

Unadkat said MI hasn't been able to deliver as a unit.

''You could have seen some special overs from some of our bowlers in the past but then we are not really putting it all together as a unit. So the discussions are how to do it as a team, how to do it as a bowling unit,'' he said.

''Discussions for death overs or power-play remains the same, we got to do it as a collective unit and that is one thing we are aiming for and hopefully we will get it right in the next game.'' PTI NRB ATK ATK

