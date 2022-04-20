Left Menu

Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell awakes from induced coma after suffering heart attack

Current Netherlands men's head coach Ryan Campbell has woken from an induced coma but remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an England hospital where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:13 IST
Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell awakes from induced coma after suffering heart attack
Netherlands men's head coach Ryan Campbell (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Current Netherlands men's head coach Ryan Campbell has woken from an induced coma but remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an England hospital where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The 50-year-old felt chest pains and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK. According to ESPNcricinfo, Campbell was at a playground with his children at the weekend, when he collapsed.

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier. Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player, he represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He was also featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son. During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022