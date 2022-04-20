IPL 2022: DC's Tim Seifert tests COVID positive, Delhi vs Rajasthan shifted to Wankhede Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 - Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22. The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returning positive in today's RT-PCR testing.

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled at Brabourne - CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative on Wednesday. Earlier, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.

DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week and was sent to isolation. It was the first COVID case in any of the team bubbles since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26. Last year, IPL had to be postponed due to COVID-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE. (ANI)

