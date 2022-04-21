Left Menu

Raducanu, Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 21-04-2022 09:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Earlier Wednesday, Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 20 matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win over German debutante Eva Lys in the second round.

It was also Swiatek's 26th set win in a row, the longest streak since Serena Williams won 28 in a row between the 2012 U.S. Open and 2013 Australian Open.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova came from 4-1 down in the third set to edge Czech compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in a first-round match between former Stuttgart champions.

Pliskova next faces Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Also, fifth-seeded Anett Kontaveit rallied to beat Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Germany's Laura Siegemund defeated Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-3. AP KHS KHS

