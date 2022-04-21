Left Menu

US to play Morocco in June 1 exhibition at Cincinnati

The United States will play 24th-ranked Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati, the first of six warmup matches for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.The No 15 US also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No 74 El Salvador.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 21-04-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 09:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • United States

The No 15 US also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for September 23 and 27.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the US opens Group B against Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine on November 21. The Americans face No 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on November 29.

Morocco, in its second straight World Cup and sixth overall, opens Group F against 16th-ranked Croatia on November 23, plays No. 2 Belgium four days later, and faces No 38 Canada on December 1.

The match, announced on Wednesday, will be at QTL Stadium, where the U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November. The US last played an African opponent in a July 2017 exhibition against Ghana, a 2-1 American win at East Hartford, Connecticut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

