Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Kieron Pollard on his retirement from international cricket

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday congratulated West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket. Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies' limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin posted a picture with the Caribbean all-rounder and wrote, "A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field! Congratulations Polly!!" Sachin and Pollard are associated with each other since 2010, as they both are a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, West Indies batter Chris Gayle congratulated his fellow teammate in his quirky manner. "Can't believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55. Anyway-Congratulations on your international career...it was great playing alongside you. Happy Retirement...All the best in your next chapter @KieronPollard55. #Respect," tweeted Gayle.

Pollard was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year opposite Australia in Bridgetown. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade.

Pollard is currently part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

