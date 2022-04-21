MI post 155 for 7 against CSK
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:08 IST
Mumbai Indians posted 155 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.
Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with 51 not out from 43 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32.
For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs while Dwayne Bravo got two. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwyane Bravo 2/36).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
