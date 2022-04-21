Scholes, Aguero, Drogba among six inducted in Premier League Hall of Fame

Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright were on Thursday named as the latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame. They were selected by the public through an online vote and the Premier League Awards Panel. They join Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira as this year's inductees and will be formally honoured at an event in London this evening.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League. Aguero is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, having scored 184 goals in just 275 appearances for Manchester City.

Drogba was a four-time Premier League champion with Chelsea, earning a reputation as the archetypal big-game player. The centre-forward was capable of scoring every type of goal and twice won the Premier League Golden Boot, in 2006/07 and 2009/10, amassing a total of 104 goals in 254 League appearances during two spells with the Blues. Kompany joined Manchester City in 2008 and played a key role in the transformation at the club over the coming years.

Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, having won five Premier League titles during his seven seasons with Manchester United. After progressing into the Man Utd first team as part of the club's famed "Class of '92", Scholes became an 11-time Premier League champion.

Wright instantly became a fans' favourite after signing for Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1991, thanks to his unerring eye for goal and heart-on-his-sleeve attitude. He was the club's top scorer six seasons in a row and, in 1997/98, broke Cliff Bastin's record to become their leading scorer of all time, a feat only bettered by Thierry Henry. Wright ended that season by winning the Premier League before joining West Ham United. He netted a total of 113 Premier League goals in 213 appearances. (ANI)

