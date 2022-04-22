Soccer-Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final
Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Frappart, 38, was the first female to referee a Ligue 1 game, in 2019. She also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup that year and a men's Champions League match in 2020.
