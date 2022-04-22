Soccer-Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final

Left Menu

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said on Thursday. It is well deserved," Pascal Garibian, technical director of refereeing at the FFF, said in a statement.

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Frappart, 38, was the first female to referee a Ligue 1 game, in 2019. She also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup that year and a men's Champions League match in 2020.

"Her appointment rewards both her work and her performance. It is well deserved," Pascal Garibian, technical director of refereeing at the FFF, said in a statement. Nantes will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 7.

