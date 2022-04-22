Left Menu

IPL 2022: CSK record most number of last-ball wins in run chase

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 07:50 IST
IPL 2022: CSK record most number of last-ball wins in run chase
Team Chennai Super Kings (Photo/CSK-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai achieved this feat during the clash against Mumbai Indians, where the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni scored 17 runs off the last over and brought his side to another thrilling victory of IPL 2022.

With this win, Chennai have recorded a total of eight last-ball wins in a run a chase, followed by Mumbai Indians with a total of six wins. Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year's tournament of bowling first.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher MS Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022