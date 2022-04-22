IPL 2022: CSK record most number of last-ball wins in run chase

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday registered the most number of last-ball wins in a run a chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai achieved this feat during the clash against Mumbai Indians, where the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni scored 17 runs off the last over and brought his side to another thrilling victory of IPL 2022.

With this win, Chennai have recorded a total of eight last-ball wins in a run a chase, followed by Mumbai Indians with a total of six wins. Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year's tournament of bowling first.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher MS Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)