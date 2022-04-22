Shaw has taken my quick twos out of equation: Warner

The swashbuckling David Warner says Prithvi Shaw, his opening partner at Delhi Capitals, is taking the pressure off him and ''my quick twos out of the equation'' with his equally aggressive approach in the ongoing IPL.

The duo of Warner and Shaw has formed a destructive combination at the top of the order, giving the team some excellent starts including adding 81 runs in the six power play overs against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Speaking about his new opening partner, Warner said on Star Sports, ''I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible. ''He's taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries. It's good that I don't have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one. ''In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that's something we keep at the back of our minds i.e. to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities.'' DC dictated the proceedings against Punjab Kings and won the match by nine wickets. The Capitals started the match on a strong note and bowled out Punjab for a paltry 115 in 20 overs. In response, the opening pair of Warner and Shaw got Delhi to a brisk start and completed the chase in quick time.

